All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1835 Mintwood Pl Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1835 Mintwood Pl Nw

1835 Mintwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1835 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Off-season rates start at $100.00 per day
High-season rates start at $120.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of character in a walk-up historical building. Top floor (which is the 3rd floor), lots of natural light, high ceilings, sky lights, wooden floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large flat-screen TV, fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the apartment. Queen size pillow-top mattress bed. Full bathroom is in the bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub! This is authentic DC rowhouse living in a wonderful neighborhood close to the Metro Red line. **Please note, this apartment does not come with cable TV. There is a TV and wi-fi, cable is not provided. You may purchase a cable subscription on your own.**

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $300/month
View: Back of the building
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Fireplace: Yes
Lots of light: Yes
Good storage space: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV
DVD
Washer/dryer:in unit
View: Back of the building
Deck
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Jacuzzi tub
Skylights
Near Metro
Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have any available units?
1835 Mintwood Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have?
Some of 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Mintwood Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw offers parking.
Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Mintwood Pl Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University