1835 Mintwood Pl Nw

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Off-season rates start at $100.00 per day

High-season rates start at $120.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of character in a walk-up historical building. Top floor (which is the 3rd floor), lots of natural light, high ceilings, sky lights, wooden floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large flat-screen TV, fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the apartment. Queen size pillow-top mattress bed. Full bathroom is in the bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub! This is authentic DC rowhouse living in a wonderful neighborhood close to the Metro Red line. **Please note, this apartment does not come with cable TV. There is a TV and wi-fi, cable is not provided. You may purchase a cable subscription on your own.**



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: $300/month

View: Back of the building

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Sofabeds: No

Maid Service - Extra Fee

Fireplace: Yes

Lots of light: Yes

Good storage space: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV

DVD

Washer/dryer:in unit

Deck

Wireless Internet

Great Location

Jacuzzi tub

Skylights

Near Metro

Hardwood Floors