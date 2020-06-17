1835 Mintwood Pl Nw

Amenities
Off-season rates start at $100.00 per day
High-season rates start at $120.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of character in a walk-up historical building. Top floor (which is the 3rd floor), lots of natural light, high ceilings, sky lights, wooden floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large flat-screen TV, fireplace in the living room, washer and dryer in the apartment. Queen size pillow-top mattress bed. Full bathroom is in the bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub! This is authentic DC rowhouse living in a wonderful neighborhood close to the Metro Red line. **Please note, this apartment does not come with cable TV. There is a TV and wi-fi, cable is not provided. You may purchase a cable subscription on your own.**
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $300/month
View: Back of the building
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Fireplace: Yes
Lots of light: Yes
Good storage space: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV
DVD
Washer/dryer:in unit
View: Back of the building
Deck
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Jacuzzi tub
Skylights
Near Metro
Hardwood Floors