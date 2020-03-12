All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:41 PM

1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1

1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this exquisite, one-of-a-kind, 4BR, 2.5BA row home on one of the most sought-after streets in Mt. Pleasant!
Lovingly renovated as the District's very first platinum-level LEED certified home and winner of a 2008 home builder award, this spectacular 2200 sq ft home boasts an open floor plan, rustic modern finishes, natural light, exposed brick and original pine flooring throughout. Solar panels, high-end, energy-efficient heating, cooling and air filtration systems and appliances, excellent insulation, ceiling fans and LED lighting make for an extremely green home and low energy bills!
Upon entry, you'll be greeted into a spacious living room that opens directly into a dining room with ample storage for a hutch and a 6-8 person table. Sit on one of the bar stools that line the beautiful natural wood bar top and look into the large chef's kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and tons of space for storage and food prep. A floating staircase brings you up to the second floor, where you'll find a full bath with a whirlpool tub, and three bedrooms, each with large windows, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. A front-loading washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor. A door to the outside leads to a spiral staircase that will bring you up to a roof deck, equipped with lighting and built-in speakers. You'll find the master suite on the third floor, with large windows, a walk-in closet, and a fabulous bathroom with a pebble-lined shower and a fiberglass tub.
Gardeners will love the large, raised garden bed out back, where you'll also find a parking spot for one car. Front patio and yard are shared with downstairs tenants and are a wonderful spot for outdoor meals and socializing with the neighbors.
Security features include an alarm system and motion-detection lighting.

Located on arguably the prettiest street in the neighborhood, bordering Rock Creek Park. Close proximity to park trails, ZOO, Mt. Pleasant farmers' market, shops and restaurants. 12 min away from the Columbia Heights metro and 5-7 min from multiple bus lines (42, 43; S1, S2, S4; H2, H3, H4; circulator).
$5300/month, includes water, garbage, landscaping. Available August 7, minimum one-year lease. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have any available units?
1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have?
Some of 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 offers parking.
Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 has a pool.
Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have accessible units?
No, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University