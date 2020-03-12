1834 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system green community on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this exquisite, one-of-a-kind, 4BR, 2.5BA row home on one of the most sought-after streets in Mt. Pleasant!

Lovingly renovated as the District's very first platinum-level LEED certified home and winner of a 2008 home builder award, this spectacular 2200 sq ft home boasts an open floor plan, rustic modern finishes, natural light, exposed brick and original pine flooring throughout. Solar panels, high-end, energy-efficient heating, cooling and air filtration systems and appliances, excellent insulation, ceiling fans and LED lighting make for an extremely green home and low energy bills!

Upon entry, you'll be greeted into a spacious living room that opens directly into a dining room with ample storage for a hutch and a 6-8 person table. Sit on one of the bar stools that line the beautiful natural wood bar top and look into the large chef's kitchen with stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and tons of space for storage and food prep. A floating staircase brings you up to the second floor, where you'll find a full bath with a whirlpool tub, and three bedrooms, each with large windows, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors. A front-loading washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor. A door to the outside leads to a spiral staircase that will bring you up to a roof deck, equipped with lighting and built-in speakers. You'll find the master suite on the third floor, with large windows, a walk-in closet, and a fabulous bathroom with a pebble-lined shower and a fiberglass tub.

Gardeners will love the large, raised garden bed out back, where you'll also find a parking spot for one car. Front patio and yard are shared with downstairs tenants and are a wonderful spot for outdoor meals and socializing with the neighbors.

Security features include an alarm system and motion-detection lighting.



Located on arguably the prettiest street in the neighborhood, bordering Rock Creek Park. Close proximity to park trails, ZOO, Mt. Pleasant farmers' market, shops and restaurants. 12 min away from the Columbia Heights metro and 5-7 min from multiple bus lines (42, 43; S1, S2, S4; H2, H3, H4; circulator).

$5300/month, includes water, garbage, landscaping. Available August 7, minimum one-year lease. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.