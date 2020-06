Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel community garden

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden bike storage

Gorgeous and renovated 1 BR/1 BA condo in Eckington! Open floor plan with natural sunlight, kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets. Elfa closet system, hardwood floors, and custom wallpaper. Amenities include rooftop deck, bike storage, and community garden. Building was renovated in 2013. Less than 1 mile from NoMa metro. Bus stop and Capital Bikeshare located on same block. Landlord pays for trash, water, and sewer.