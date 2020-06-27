1826 11th St Nw

Amenities
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Luxury Apartment w/ 2Br 2Ba in Shaw Neighborhood close to the U Street Corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and camera door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Excellent location to the Public Transportation. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596