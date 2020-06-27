All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:04 AM

1826 11th St Nw

1826 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1826 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Luxury Apartment w/ 2Br 2Ba in Shaw Neighborhood close to the U Street Corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and camera door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Excellent location to the Public Transportation. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 11th St Nw have any available units?
1826 11th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 11th St Nw have?
Some of 1826 11th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 11th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1826 11th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 11th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1826 11th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw offers parking.
Does 1826 11th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 11th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1826 11th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1826 11th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1826 11th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 11th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 11th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
