Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1825 Florida Ave NW #20
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:24 AM

1825 Florida Ave NW #20

1825 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
on-site laundry
internet access
1 Bed/1 Bath Condo in Adams Morgan - This luxurious 1 bedroom condo is available now in Adams Morgan! The location boasts everything you need from diverse cuisine and lively nightlife to groceries and colorful storefronts. Adams Morgan is renowned for being vibrant, eclectic and unique.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Updated kitchen with tile backsplash and Quartz countertops
-Gas stove and stainless steel appliances
-Heart of Pine wood flooring
-On site laundry
-Extra storage available
-Water included in the rent
-Central heat and air
-Pre-wired for internet and cable
-Secured entry
-Atlas Lane property management services

Nearby:
-Metro: 15 minute walk to the Woodley Park or Dupont Circle Station (red line)
-Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market and Safeway
-Restaurants: Sakuramen, The Regent, Keren Restaurant, Arepa House, Lucky Buns, Bistrot Du Coin, Ababa Restaurant
-Coffee & Tea: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Dolcezza, La Pop, Tea Mansion

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have any available units?
1825 Florida Ave NW #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have?
Some of 1825 Florida Ave NW #20's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Florida Ave NW #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 offer parking?
No, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have a pool?
No, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have accessible units?
No, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Florida Ave NW #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
