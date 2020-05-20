1825 Florida Ave NW #20

Amenities

1 Bed/1 Bath Condo in Adams Morgan - This luxurious 1 bedroom condo is available now in Adams Morgan! The location boasts everything you need from diverse cuisine and lively nightlife to groceries and colorful storefronts. Adams Morgan is renowned for being vibrant, eclectic and unique.



Features:

-Updated kitchen with tile backsplash and Quartz countertops

-Gas stove and stainless steel appliances

-Heart of Pine wood flooring

-On site laundry

-Extra storage available

-Water included in the rent

-Central heat and air

-Pre-wired for internet and cable

-Secured entry

-Atlas Lane property management services



Nearby:

-Metro: 15 minute walk to the Woodley Park or Dupont Circle Station (red line)

-Grocery: Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter, Yes! Organic Market and Safeway

-Restaurants: Sakuramen, The Regent, Keren Restaurant, Arepa House, Lucky Buns, Bistrot Du Coin, Ababa Restaurant

-Coffee & Tea: Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Filter Coffeehouse & Espresso Bar, Dolcezza, La Pop, Tea Mansion



No Pets Allowed



