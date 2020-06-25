All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

1821 M STREET NE

1821 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1821 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
IMMEDIATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE for this Gorgeously Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Gem, located in the Convenient Trinidad Subdivision, in North East, DC! This Modernly Updated property Features a Gourmet Kitchen, with State of the Art Stainless Steel Appliances, Including a Stainless Steal Gas Range and Hood, Granite Center Island and Countertops, followed by a Complementary Stunning Backsplash. In Addition, this property also Includes Charming Hardwood Floors on the Main and Upper Levels. The Lower Level Includes a Fully Updated Basement with New Paint, Carpeting, and a Generously sized Fourth Bedroom, Including an additional Private Back Door Entryway that Leads to the Rear Private Driveway. ** NEW BONUS FEATURE INCLUDED** Security System, and WIFI Included with Monthly Rent. Dont Miss out on this Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 M STREET NE have any available units?
1821 M STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 M STREET NE have?
Some of 1821 M STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 M STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1821 M STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 M STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1821 M STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1821 M STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1821 M STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1821 M STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 M STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 M STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1821 M STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1821 M STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1821 M STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 M STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 M STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
