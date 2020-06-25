1821 M STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

IMMEDIATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE for this Gorgeously Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Gem, located in the Convenient Trinidad Subdivision, in North East, DC! This Modernly Updated property Features a Gourmet Kitchen, with State of the Art Stainless Steel Appliances, Including a Stainless Steal Gas Range and Hood, Granite Center Island and Countertops, followed by a Complementary Stunning Backsplash. In Addition, this property also Includes Charming Hardwood Floors on the Main and Upper Levels. The Lower Level Includes a Fully Updated Basement with New Paint, Carpeting, and a Generously sized Fourth Bedroom, Including an additional Private Back Door Entryway that Leads to the Rear Private Driveway. ** NEW BONUS FEATURE INCLUDED** Security System, and WIFI Included with Monthly Rent. Dont Miss out on this Opportunity!