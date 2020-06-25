1821 M STREET NE

Amenities
IMMEDIATE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE for this Gorgeously Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Gem, located in the Convenient Trinidad Subdivision, in North East, DC! This Modernly Updated property Features a Gourmet Kitchen, with State of the Art Stainless Steel Appliances, Including a Stainless Steal Gas Range and Hood, Granite Center Island and Countertops, followed by a Complementary Stunning Backsplash. In Addition, this property also Includes Charming Hardwood Floors on the Main and Upper Levels. The Lower Level Includes a Fully Updated Basement with New Paint, Carpeting, and a Generously sized Fourth Bedroom, Including an additional Private Back Door Entryway that Leads to the Rear Private Driveway. ** NEW BONUS FEATURE INCLUDED** Security System, and WIFI Included with Monthly Rent. Dont Miss out on this Opportunity!