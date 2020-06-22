Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/318565d04a ---- LOCATION: 1820 Swann Street NW Washington DC 20009 Photos are of a similar unit with the same floor plan. Unit is still occupied and will be available in October! NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS • Amazing Dupont Circle apartment two blocks from Connecticut, short distance north of Dupont Circle • Great proximity to Adams Morgan, Logan Circle and night life of Dupont • You can walk to Dupont circle Metro Station(Redline) or U Street Metro Station(Green and Yellow Lines) giving you access to the city from your door steps • Walk Score considers this beautiful building a ‘Walker’s Paradise” with a score of 98 and “Biker’s Paradise” with a score 93 • Bus lines are 43, L2, 90, H1, D2, 42, X3, 96, and L1. Locations for Car share and Bike shares are just seconds away • This unit has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. • Dupont Circle combines the beauty and charm with modern conveniences for a wonderful community INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS • Ceiling fans in both the bedroom and living room • Unit features warm hardwood floors throughout unit illuminated with natural light • The Bedroom is located in the back on the unit with ample closet space • Contemporary Bathroom features modern fixtures THINGS TO KNOW • Available NOW • Card operated Washer/Dryer on site • Dishwasher • Tenants pay electric, cooking gas • Water/Sewer & Trash included • Street Parking NO Pets but service and companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080