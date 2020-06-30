Amenities

Address: 1801 Calvert Street NW Unit 408 Washington, DC 20009Market Rent: $2,095 for a 12-24 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 571 Square FeetParking: Street Parking OnlyPets: No Pets AllowedAvailable: Mid-July, 2020This lovely partially furnished apartment on the 4th floor in the Beacon Condominium, 1801 Calvert St NW, in Adams Morgan. This building is located in Adams Morgan at the top of the hill. It is a perfect location to enjoy all that Adams Morgan/Mount Pleasant/& Kalorama have to offer. You are close by to a Starbucks/Tryst Coffee, a Safeway, CVS, a number of bars, restaurants, and more! The building itself has a roof deck and the unit has a private patio. Stroll to the cafes, restaurants, and nightlife of Adams Morgan. 7 minute-walk to Woodley Park metro station and bus stops to the World Bank and IMF between 1 and 3 minutes away (42/43, L2).Tons of light from double windows. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of closet space, including one closet in the entrance and a 12 ft. wide close in the large bedroom. Kitchen with quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, under-mount lighting, ceramic backsplash & floors, & self-close drawers. Front-load washer/dryer in the kitchen. Great views from the private balcony as well as from the rooftop.Bedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomAppliances: Stacked Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Disposal, & RefrigeratorBuilding Amenities: Secured Entrance, Roof Deck, Private Balcony, Mail Area, Package Drop Off Area, & ElevatorApplication Fee: $65 Application FeeResident Benefit Package: $35/Month Resident Benefit PackageMove In Fee: $200 Move In Fee