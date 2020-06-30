All apartments in Washington
1801 CALVERT STREET NW

1801 Calvert Street Northwest · (202) 537-1801
Location

1801 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Address: 1801 Calvert Street NW Unit 408 Washington, DC 20009Market Rent: $2,095 for a 12-24 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 571 Square FeetParking: Street Parking OnlyPets: No Pets AllowedAvailable: Mid-July, 2020This lovely partially furnished apartment on the 4th floor in the Beacon Condominium, 1801 Calvert St NW, in Adams Morgan. This building is located in Adams Morgan at the top of the hill. It is a perfect location to enjoy all that Adams Morgan/Mount Pleasant/& Kalorama have to offer. You are close by to a Starbucks/Tryst Coffee, a Safeway, CVS, a number of bars, restaurants, and more! The building itself has a roof deck and the unit has a private patio. Stroll to the cafes, restaurants, and nightlife of Adams Morgan. 7 minute-walk to Woodley Park metro station and bus stops to the World Bank and IMF between 1 and 3 minutes away (42/43, L2).Tons of light from double windows. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of closet space, including one closet in the entrance and a 12 ft. wide close in the large bedroom. Kitchen with quartz countertops, solid wood cabinets, under-mount lighting, ceramic backsplash & floors, & self-close drawers. Front-load washer/dryer in the kitchen. Great views from the private balcony as well as from the rooftop.Bedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomAppliances: Stacked Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Disposal, & RefrigeratorBuilding Amenities: Secured Entrance, Roof Deck, Private Balcony, Mail Area, Package Drop Off Area, & ElevatorApplication Fee: $65 Application FeeResident Benefit Package: $35/Month Resident Benefit PackageMove In Fee: $200 Move In Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have any available units?
1801 CALVERT STREET NW has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have?
Some of 1801 CALVERT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 CALVERT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1801 CALVERT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 CALVERT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 CALVERT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 CALVERT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
