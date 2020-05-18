1771 T St NW Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Located on a quiet tree lined street in the sought after Dupont Circle neighborhood of DC is this spacious studio apartment! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Dupont Circle metro (Red Line) and is steps from all the amazing restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, and night life that Dupont Circle has to offer! The apartment was recently renovated in both the kitchen and bathroom.



Property Highlights:

- Studio

- One bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Plenty of natural light from large bay windows

- Built in shelving

- White kitchen cabinets

- Recessed lights

- Shared laundry

- Ac unit

- Water included you just pay electric



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5263325)