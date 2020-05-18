All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

1771 T St NW Unit 1

1771 T St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1771 T St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Located on a quiet tree lined street in the sought after Dupont Circle neighborhood of DC is this spacious studio apartment! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to the Dupont Circle metro (Red Line) and is steps from all the amazing restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, and night life that Dupont Circle has to offer! The apartment was recently renovated in both the kitchen and bathroom.

Property Highlights:
- Studio
- One bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Plenty of natural light from large bay windows
- Built in shelving
- White kitchen cabinets
- Recessed lights
- Shared laundry
- Ac unit
- Water included you just pay electric

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1771 T St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 1771 T St NW Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 T St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1771 T St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 T St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 T St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 T St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

