Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE

1755 Tobias Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Tobias Drive Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to one of the newest community in Randle Heights. This spacious end unit townhouse is less than one mile to congress Heights metro, a block to the bus stop, which makes it easily accessible to public transportation. It is also walkable to the grocery stores and banking centers, restaurants, and ideal for commuters to downtown DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The house features an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, hardwood throughout the main level except for the kitchen. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There is plenty of off-street parking and driveway on the rear of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have any available units?
1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
