1755 TOBIAS DRIVE SE

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Welcome to one of the newest community in Randle Heights. This spacious end unit townhouse is less than one mile to congress Heights metro, a block to the bus stop, which makes it easily accessible to public transportation. It is also walkable to the grocery stores and banking centers, restaurants, and ideal for commuters to downtown DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The house features an open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen, hardwood throughout the main level except for the kitchen. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There is plenty of off-street parking and driveway on the rear of the house.