1754 U STREET NW

Amenities
Sick of Commuting?Then why do it when you can live in this stunning 2 bedrooms, 1 bath English Basement Condo conveniently located in the heart of Adam Morgan/Dupont Circle community.Enjoy the bay window, free flowing layout, completely renovated with all new state of the art stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, washer/dryer and decorative fire place mantel.This home is nested in a diver~s multicultural community where you can enjoy a variety of culinary delight, all within walking distance.