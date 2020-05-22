All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:07 PM

1754 U STREET NW

1754 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1754 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Sick of Commuting?Then why do it when you can live in this stunning 2 bedrooms, 1 bath English Basement Condo conveniently located in the heart of Adam Morgan/Dupont Circle community.Enjoy the bay window, free flowing layout, completely renovated with all new state of the art stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, washer/dryer and decorative fire place mantel.This home is nested in a diver~s multicultural community where you can enjoy a variety of culinary delight, all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 U STREET NW have any available units?
1754 U STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 U STREET NW have?
Some of 1754 U STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 U STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1754 U STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 U STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1754 U STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1754 U STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1754 U STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1754 U STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 U STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 U STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1754 U STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1754 U STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1754 U STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 U STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 U STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

