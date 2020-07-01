1750 16th St NW #12

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LUX 2 lvl, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING - Pristine & Completely Renovated LUXURY 2 level, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING! Location is excellent in heart of the city! Dramatic open floor-plan on main level, perfect for entertaining to show off those spectacular views overlooking Masonic Temple! Lots of windows offer natural sunlight throughout the home, custom lighting & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main & lower level*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Designer Backsplash, island & Stainless Steel to-of-line Appliances! Living room with Gas Fireplace*Lower Level offers 2 Master Suites each with updated full baths featuring ceramic tile floors & walls, granite vanities & soaking tub + walk-in closet*Perfectly located to bike share & METRO*Convenient to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and an abundance of shopping/dining options on 14th Street, 17th Street, and U Street corridor. Enjoy the best of DC while living in comfort and style! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



(RLNE5638678)