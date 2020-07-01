1750 16th St NW #12

Amenities
LUX 2 lvl, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING - Pristine & Completely Renovated LUXURY 2 level, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING! Location is excellent in heart of the city! Dramatic open floor-plan on main level, perfect for entertaining to show off those spectacular views overlooking Masonic Temple! Lots of windows offer natural sunlight throughout the home, custom lighting & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main & lower level*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Designer Backsplash, island & Stainless Steel to-of-line Appliances! Living room with Gas Fireplace*Lower Level offers 2 Master Suites each with updated full baths featuring ceramic tile floors & walls, granite vanities & soaking tub + walk-in closet*Perfectly located to bike share & METRO*Convenient to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and an abundance of shopping/dining options on 14th Street, 17th Street, and U Street corridor. Enjoy the best of DC while living in comfort and style! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633
