All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1750 16th St NW #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1750 16th St NW #12
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1750 16th St NW #12

1750 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1750 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LUX 2 lvl, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING - Pristine & Completely Renovated LUXURY 2 level, 2BR, 2.5BA Federal Home in PRIME Dupont location WITH PARKING! Location is excellent in heart of the city! Dramatic open floor-plan on main level, perfect for entertaining to show off those spectacular views overlooking Masonic Temple! Lots of windows offer natural sunlight throughout the home, custom lighting & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main & lower level*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Designer Backsplash, island & Stainless Steel to-of-line Appliances! Living room with Gas Fireplace*Lower Level offers 2 Master Suites each with updated full baths featuring ceramic tile floors & walls, granite vanities & soaking tub + walk-in closet*Perfectly located to bike share & METRO*Convenient to Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, and an abundance of shopping/dining options on 14th Street, 17th Street, and U Street corridor. Enjoy the best of DC while living in comfort and style! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5638678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 16th St NW #12 have any available units?
1750 16th St NW #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 16th St NW #12 have?
Some of 1750 16th St NW #12's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 16th St NW #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 16th St NW #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 16th St NW #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 16th St NW #12 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 16th St NW #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 16th St NW #12 offers parking.
Does 1750 16th St NW #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 16th St NW #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 16th St NW #12 have a pool?
No, 1750 16th St NW #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 16th St NW #12 have accessible units?
No, 1750 16th St NW #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 16th St NW #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 16th St NW #12 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University