1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ECO Friendly 3BR/3BA Capitol Hill row house available now!

This sun-filled home features updated galley kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, master bedroom with large walk-in closet with Elfa system, 4 KW solar panel system with wireless monitor, NEST heating/cooling, 2 screened patios. Located on a corner lot with 2,220 square feet fenced backyard space. The yard has fruit trees, a rain barrel, and food composter.



Excellent location with close proximity to Eastern Market, numeros cafes, restaurants and supermarkets, Lincoln Park and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.

Great for commuters with multiple bus lines just around the corner, 1.5 blocks from the stadium armory metro (blue/orange/silver) with easy access to I-295 and into Virginia via I-695 and I-395.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.