1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast
1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast

1742 Massachusetts Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Massachusetts Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ECO Friendly 3BR/3BA Capitol Hill row house available now!
This sun-filled home features updated galley kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, master bedroom with large walk-in closet with Elfa system, 4 KW solar panel system with wireless monitor, NEST heating/cooling, 2 screened patios. Located on a corner lot with 2,220 square feet fenced backyard space. The yard has fruit trees, a rain barrel, and food composter.

Excellent location with close proximity to Eastern Market, numeros cafes, restaurants and supermarkets, Lincoln Park and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.
Great for commuters with multiple bus lines just around the corner, 1.5 blocks from the stadium armory metro (blue/orange/silver) with easy access to I-295 and into Virginia via I-695 and I-395.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 Massachusetts Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
