Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1741 T St NW Unit 401

1741 T Street Northwest · (833) 580-0114
Location

1741 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rented unfurnished, spectacular TOP floor 2 BR 1 bath corner unit with tons of natural light located in the sought after neighborhood of Dupont Circle!! The location is awesome and is within easy access to the Dupont Circle metro station, Adams Morgan, U St. Corridor and 14th St. where you will find plenty of restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, bars and so much more!! Whole Foods, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, and of course Dupont Circles famous Sunday farmers market are all at your fingertips, making this one of the best locations to be living in!!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Spacious living room with ceiling fan
- Living room offers built in book shelves
- Separate dining area
- Wood burning fireplace
- Tons of windows throughout unit bringing in so much natural light
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space
- White kitchen cabinets
- Both bedrooms good size with plenty of closet space
- Master bedroom has walk in closet
- Marble designer renovated bathroom with extra deep, 70" soaking tub and glass sink
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Central AC/Heat
- NO pets
- Off street parking for one car

AVAILABLE NOW!!
RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have any available units?
1741 T St NW Unit 401 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have?
Some of 1741 T St NW Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 T St NW Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1741 T St NW Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 T St NW Unit 401 pet-friendly?
No, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 does offer parking.
Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 T St NW Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 T St NW Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
