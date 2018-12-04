1741 T St NW Unit 401

Amenities

Rented unfurnished, spectacular TOP floor 2 BR 1 bath corner unit with tons of natural light located in the sought after neighborhood of Dupont Circle!! The location is awesome and is within easy access to the Dupont Circle metro station, Adams Morgan, U St. Corridor and 14th St. where you will find plenty of restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, bars and so much more!! Whole Foods, Safeway, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, and of course Dupont Circles famous Sunday farmers market are all at your fingertips, making this one of the best locations to be living in!!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Spacious living room with ceiling fan

- Living room offers built in book shelves

- Separate dining area

- Wood burning fireplace

- Tons of windows throughout unit bringing in so much natural light

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space

- White kitchen cabinets

- Both bedrooms good size with plenty of closet space

- Master bedroom has walk in closet

- Marble designer renovated bathroom with extra deep, 70" soaking tub and glass sink

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Central AC/Heat

- NO pets

- Off street parking for one car



AVAILABLE NOW!!

RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



