Washington, DC
1740 S.st Se
1740 S.st Se

1740 W Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1740 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Washington DC! Entering this amazing condo, you are met with the foyer, featuring gorgeous flooring found throughout the unit. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and ceramic tile. The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space, ample natural light & gorgeous light fixtures with fan. The living room boasts exposed brick with ample natural light. This stunning property is conveniently located near Downtown and I-395! It is available now so act fast before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 S.st Se have any available units?
1740 S.st Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1740 S.st Se currently offering any rent specials?
1740 S.st Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 S.st Se pet-friendly?
No, 1740 S.st Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1740 S.st Se offer parking?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not offer parking.
Does 1740 S.st Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 S.st Se have a pool?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not have a pool.
Does 1740 S.st Se have accessible units?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 S.st Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 S.st Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 1740 S.st Se does not have units with air conditioning.

