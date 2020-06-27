1740 D St NE unit 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit unit 2 Available 08/15/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath In Kingman Park DC! The unit is located just a few blocks from the Stadium Armory Metro stop and RFK Stadium!



Features:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Gas cooking

- Hardwood Floors

- Bay window in living room

- Bedroom has good size closet

- W/D in unit

- Garage parking included in rent!

- Great outdoor space behind unit

- Pet Friendly with $300 Deposit and $50 a month pet rent

- Shared water bill with landlord



AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH



