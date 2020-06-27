1740 D St NE unit 2

1740 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Kingman Park
Unit unit 2 Available 08/15/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath In Kingman Park DC! The unit is located just a few blocks from the Stadium Armory Metro stop and RFK Stadium!
Features: - 1 BR - 1 Bath - Gas cooking - Hardwood Floors - Bay window in living room - Bedroom has good size closet - W/D in unit - Garage parking included in rent! - Great outdoor space behind unit - W/D in unit - Pet Friendly with $300 Deposit and $50 a month pet rent - Shared water bill with landlord
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH
(RLNE4987070)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
