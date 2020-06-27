All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1740 D St NE unit 2

1740 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1740 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit unit 2 Available 08/15/19 Spectacular 1 Bedroom 1 bath In Kingman Park DC! The unit is located just a few blocks from the Stadium Armory Metro stop and RFK Stadium!

Features:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Gas cooking
- Hardwood Floors
- Bay window in living room
- Bedroom has good size closet
- W/D in unit
- Garage parking included in rent!
- Great outdoor space behind unit
- W/D in unit
- Pet Friendly with $300 Deposit and $50 a month pet rent
- Shared water bill with landlord

AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH

(RLNE4987070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have any available units?
1740 D St NE unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have?
Some of 1740 D St NE unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 D St NE unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 D St NE unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 D St NE unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 D St NE unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1740 D St NE unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 D St NE unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1740 D St NE unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1740 D St NE unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 D St NE unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 D St NE unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
