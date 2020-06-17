Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

1738 T Street, NW #2 Available 07/08/19 2 bed 1 bath on beautiful T St. in Dupont Circle - Large 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on tree lined T Street in Dupont Circle. Outdoor balcony, decorative fireplace. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Hardwood flooring, With a walk score of 97, it's a walker's paradise to restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent & first month's rent due at lease signing. A minimum FICO score of 650 is required per adult occupant. 1 year lease offered at $2650 per month. Great deal for the amount of space in this extremely convenient location! Contact Sarah Keller from Chatel Real Estate at skeller@chatel.us or via Text at 202-618-1461.



No Dogs Allowed



