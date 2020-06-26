1736 U STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful and extremely spacious 5 bed 4 and a half bath DC row-home on U Street! This property was recently taken down to the studs and completely renovated with high end finishes. Renovations included brand new kitchen and bathrooms, re-finished floors, all new plumbing, pipes, electric, etc. The property is extremely well maintained and cared for, and as has over 2,600 above grade square living space. Most of the bedrooms have a private bathroom, and the closets in each room are very spacious. This home is ideally located in the heart of DC (Adams Morgan / Dupont), walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and public transportation. There are two parking spaces in the back which will be rented separately. There are also two massive decks in the back of the property. Please text or call Lukas at 301.455.2475 for more information.