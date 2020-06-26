All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

1736 U STREET NW

1736 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1736 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful and extremely spacious 5 bed 4 and a half bath DC row-home on U Street! This property was recently taken down to the studs and completely renovated with high end finishes. Renovations included brand new kitchen and bathrooms, re-finished floors, all new plumbing, pipes, electric, etc. The property is extremely well maintained and cared for, and as has over 2,600 above grade square living space. Most of the bedrooms have a private bathroom, and the closets in each room are very spacious. This home is ideally located in the heart of DC (Adams Morgan / Dupont), walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and public transportation. There are two parking spaces in the back which will be rented separately. There are also two massive decks in the back of the property. Please text or call Lukas at 301.455.2475 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 U STREET NW have any available units?
1736 U STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 U STREET NW have?
Some of 1736 U STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 U STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1736 U STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 U STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1736 U STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1736 U STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1736 U STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1736 U STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 U STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 U STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1736 U STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1736 U STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1736 U STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 U STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 U STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

