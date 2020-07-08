1731 Church St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

FURNISHED Artists Townhouse 2 Bed 2 Bath Parking - Property Id: 275710



This beautiful townhouse w/ parking included. The property is full of owner's original artwork, allowing for a relaxing and mesmerizing home! Enjoy the private outdoor patio and a short walk to metro (98 walk score!)



This 1,200 sq ft townhouse has a fabulous warm, open feel on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Dupont Circle neighborhood!



Enjoy the atmosphere of this unique DC home, which showcases original artwork, including a Parisian street scene mural in the master bedroom, a painting of jetties along the Pacific Ocean in the dining room, and an abstract piece entitled `Latent Ember` above the fireplace.



The master bedroom has it's own ensuite, and comfortably sleeps two in the queen bed. The second bedroom includes two queen beds and its own private balcony. The couch in the living room has a removable back, and can comfortably sleep one individual.



Hangers, clothing irons, and two hairdryers are available in the house. The kitchen is stocked with cookware.

No Pets Allowed



