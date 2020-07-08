All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1731 Church St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1731 Church St NW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1731 Church St NW

1731 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1731 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FURNISHED Artists Townhouse 2 Bed 2 Bath Parking - Property Id: 275710

This beautiful townhouse w/ parking included. The property is full of owner's original artwork, allowing for a relaxing and mesmerizing home! Enjoy the private outdoor patio and a short walk to metro (98 walk score!)

This 1,200 sq ft townhouse has a fabulous warm, open feel on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Dupont Circle neighborhood!

Enjoy the atmosphere of this unique DC home, which showcases original artwork, including a Parisian street scene mural in the master bedroom, a painting of jetties along the Pacific Ocean in the dining room, and an abstract piece entitled `Latent Ember` above the fireplace.

The master bedroom has it's own ensuite, and comfortably sleeps two in the queen bed. The second bedroom includes two queen beds and its own private balcony. The couch in the living room has a removable back, and can comfortably sleep one individual.

Hangers, clothing irons, and two hairdryers are available in the house. The kitchen is stocked with cookware.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275710
Property Id 275710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Church St NW have any available units?
1731 Church St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Church St NW have?
Some of 1731 Church St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Church St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Church St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Church St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Church St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1731 Church St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Church St NW offers parking.
Does 1731 Church St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Church St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Church St NW have a pool?
No, 1731 Church St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Church St NW have accessible units?
No, 1731 Church St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Church St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Church St NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University