Welcome to 1730 16th Street NW nestled between Dupont Circle and Logan Circle. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex feels more like a spacious townhouse with its fireplace, updated kitchen, and large living room. Features include hardwood floors, washer and dryer, ample closet and storage space, potential rental parking, and updated bathrooms. Feel at home in this small boutique building in an amazing location with an incredibly high walking score. Pet-friendly and perfect for roommates.