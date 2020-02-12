Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af42ce2000 ---- Address: 1727 28th Street SE Unit B2 Washington, DC 20020 Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Pets: NO PETS Street Parking Only Move In Date: Now! Newly painted, brand new floors, and stainless steel appliances. Great place to call home! Shared laundry is across the hall. Awesome living space. The closest grocery stores are J and D Market, Penn Way Market and Marbury Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, 7-Eleven and Big Chair Coffee & Grill. Nearby restaurants include Wahsing Restaurant, Chicken To Go and Mario\'s House Pizza. 1727 28th ST SE is near Fort Circle Park, Randle Highlands and Fort Circle Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 1727 28th ST SE is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Bathrooms: One Bathroom Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent Move In Fee: Tenant Responsible for all Move In Fees Application Fee: $65 per person over the age of 18 Leasing Agents: Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557 EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Ejf Professional Management Company