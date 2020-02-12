All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

1727 28th Street SE

1727 28th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1727 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af42ce2000 ---- Address: 1727 28th Street SE Unit B2 Washington, DC 20020 Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone Pets: NO PETS Street Parking Only Move In Date: Now! Newly painted, brand new floors, and stainless steel appliances. Great place to call home! Shared laundry is across the hall. Awesome living space. The closest grocery stores are J and D Market, Penn Way Market and Marbury Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, 7-Eleven and Big Chair Coffee & Grill. Nearby restaurants include Wahsing Restaurant, Chicken To Go and Mario\'s House Pizza. 1727 28th ST SE is near Fort Circle Park, Randle Highlands and Fort Circle Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain has some hills. 1727 28th ST SE is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms Bathrooms: One Bathroom Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent Move In Fee: Tenant Responsible for all Move In Fees Application Fee: $65 per person over the age of 18 Leasing Agents: Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557 EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Ejf Professional Management Company

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 28th Street SE have any available units?
1727 28th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 28th Street SE have?
Some of 1727 28th Street SE's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 28th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1727 28th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 28th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 28th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 1727 28th Street SE offer parking?
No, 1727 28th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 1727 28th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 28th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 28th Street SE have a pool?
No, 1727 28th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1727 28th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1727 28th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 28th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 28th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
