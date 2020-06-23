All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE

172 North Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

172 North Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Welcome to 172 North Carolina ! Located in Capitol Hill steps from entertainment and eatery's! Enjoy this newly renovated English basement available immediately. Unit features separate rear and front entry. Private washer and dryer and an abundance of extra storage and natural light. Parking Available for additional $200/mon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have any available units?
172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 NORTH CAROLINA AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
