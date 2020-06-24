All apartments in Washington
1714 Upshur St,nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1714 Upshur St,nw

1714 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful five bedroom home with a georgeous deck in the backyard .
Built in 1926, this home is strategically located between the Silver Spring and the downtown Washington DC corridors.
Tree lined streets, excellent for .
This home is designed for government officials travelling looking for agreat location to stay in.
This house comes fully furnished boasting of five flat Screen televisions,sofa beds and eight real beds.

There is a sunroom located in the yard for evening relaxations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

