1714 Upshur St,nw

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

This is a beautiful five bedroom home with a georgeous deck in the backyard .

Built in 1926, this home is strategically located between the Silver Spring and the downtown Washington DC corridors.

Tree lined streets, excellent for .

This home is designed for government officials travelling looking for agreat location to stay in.

This house comes fully furnished boasting of five flat Screen televisions,sofa beds and eight real beds.



There is a sunroom located in the yard for evening relaxations.