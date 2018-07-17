All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

Location

1711 Riggs Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a private tour today to see unit number 1 in this stunning, newly renovated historic home. Located in the heart of DuPont and just minutes from the metro, this is an incredible location for commuting and fun. The kitchen is sparkling with new appliances and a stunning porcelain tile floor, a great place for cooking and entertaining alike. You'll love the convenience of having both a front and a back door, a rare find in any condo. Full size windows allow for natural light to shine throughout this home and a full size wardrobe leaves plenty of space for clothes, shoes, bags and anything else your heart desires. Do you have a furry friend that takes care of you? Not a problem, this is a pet friendly building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have any available units?
1711 RIGGS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1711 RIGGS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 RIGGS PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
