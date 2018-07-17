1711 RIGGS PLACE NW

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a private tour today to see unit number 1 in this stunning, newly renovated historic home. Located in the heart of DuPont and just minutes from the metro, this is an incredible location for commuting and fun. The kitchen is sparkling with new appliances and a stunning porcelain tile floor, a great place for cooking and entertaining alike. You'll love the convenience of having both a front and a back door, a rare find in any condo. Full size windows allow for natural light to shine throughout this home and a full size wardrobe leaves plenty of space for clothes, shoes, bags and anything else your heart desires. Do you have a furry friend that takes care of you? Not a problem, this is a pet friendly building.