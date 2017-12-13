Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1708 Q St NW BSMT Available 06/21/19 Garden Level Apartment in Dupont! (newer pictures very soon) - This is your rare opportunity to live in the absolute heart of Dupont at an unbelievable price!



This building is well established for the meticulous care in its upkeep and presentation coupled with very aggressive rents - it's a beautiful apartment at a price that cannot be beat. Since 1992, no apartment in this building has ever had a single day of vacancy. Yes, it's that great.



A/C and laundry in unit. Lots of space and good storage. Good flow and feeling to the unit. 17th & Q St NW location.



What more can we tell you? Tenant pays rent + electric.



No pets and no smoking. One parking spot available.



Please inquire online or via email today to schedule your showing.



