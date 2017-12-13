All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1708 Q St NW BSMT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1708 Q St NW BSMT
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1708 Q St NW BSMT

1708 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1708 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1708 Q St NW BSMT Available 06/21/19 Garden Level Apartment in Dupont! (newer pictures very soon) - This is your rare opportunity to live in the absolute heart of Dupont at an unbelievable price!

This building is well established for the meticulous care in its upkeep and presentation coupled with very aggressive rents - it's a beautiful apartment at a price that cannot be beat. Since 1992, no apartment in this building has ever had a single day of vacancy. Yes, it's that great.

A/C and laundry in unit. Lots of space and good storage. Good flow and feeling to the unit. 17th & Q St NW location.

What more can we tell you? Tenant pays rent + electric.

No pets and no smoking. One parking spot available.

Please inquire online or via email today to schedule your showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have any available units?
1708 Q St NW BSMT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1708 Q St NW BSMT currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Q St NW BSMT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Q St NW BSMT pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Q St NW BSMT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Q St NW BSMT offers parking.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Q St NW BSMT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have a pool?
No, 1708 Q St NW BSMT does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have accessible units?
No, 1708 Q St NW BSMT does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Q St NW BSMT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Q St NW BSMT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1708 Q St NW BSMT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University