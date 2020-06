Amenities

Why you should live here? Beautiful top floor condo with lots of light and new hardwood floors. Private deck from the master suite and living room. Two blocks from Dupont Circle, shopping, Metro, Restaurants and so much more. Embassy Row just around the corner on Massachusetts Ave. Lots of entertainment and activities all year round. Vouchers are welcomed. Parking in back one space included. Rooftop deck that is used communal.