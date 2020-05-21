All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403

1701 Kalorama Road Northwest · (301) 656-8765 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Kalorama Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Chic, Contemporary 1 BD 1.5 BA Condo in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of NW DC!! - Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to view.

Chic, contemporary one-bedroom, 1.5-bath loft condo located in the Delancy Lofts building in Mount Pleasant and situated between Adams Morgan and Columbia Heights. Located on the fourth floor, this unit has 13 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, exposed duct work and a balcony.The kitchen sports one wall of glass tile, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to all that the neighborhoods have to offer.

Lease Terms:
*$50 Application Fee Required
*1 Months Security Deposit Required
*Tenant responsible for all utilities
*Min 6 month lease

***Please note that COVID-19 concerns will be respected and all CDC social distancing guidelines expected to be followed, including the wearing of masks, and the avoidance of touching surfaces. Thank you for your understanding.

To apply please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "Rentals" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed. Tenant agent musty accompany client at the initial showing in order to receive full commission.

(RLNE5518037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have any available units?
1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have?
Some of 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 offer parking?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have a pool?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have accessible units?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Kalorama Rd., NW #403 does not have units with dishwashers.
