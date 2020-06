Amenities

Wonderful renovated Shaw 3 level townhouse within 2 blocks of the Metro. Large living room with wood fireplace, dining area and great kitchen on 1st floor. Wood floors throughput. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on 2nd level. Master bedroom and full bath on 3rd floor. Spectacular deck on 3rd floor. Fenced backyard. Security system available. Street Parking. Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit. Available August 8, 2019.