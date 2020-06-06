1624 U Street, NW #301

Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom on U Street! - This charming one bedroom apartment is centrally located on U Street in DuPont! The unit is located within The Old Firehouse number 9 condominium.



This apartment has a plush carpet dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, skylight, a balcony, built-in storage, freshly renovated bathroom and much more! Dont wait this wont last long!



The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 88 and a bikers score of 91! Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line), U Street Metro is .4 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Farragut West is 1.1 miles away (Orange, Blue and Silver). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 59, 90, S4, 54, 52. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!



One parking space in the rear of the building is available for an additional $200 a month.



The application fee is $75 per person. Tenants are responsible for electric and a building move fees. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate.



First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Contact April Barnes at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. abarnes.sales@gmail.com (texts welcomed!)



No Pets Allowed



