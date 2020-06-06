All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1624 U Street, NW #301

1624 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1624 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 bedroom on U Street! - This charming one bedroom apartment is centrally located on U Street in DuPont! The unit is located within The Old Firehouse number 9 condominium.

This apartment has a plush carpet dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, skylight, a balcony, built-in storage, freshly renovated bathroom and much more! Dont wait this wont last long!

The property is close to grocery stores (Yes! Organic Market, Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 97, riders score of 88 and a bikers score of 91! Dupont Metro is .6 miles away (red line), U Street Metro is .4 miles away (Green and Yellow line) and Farragut West is 1.1 miles away (Orange, Blue and Silver). There are also several bus routes in the general area, X3, 96, S1, S2, 59, 90, S4, 54, 52. There are six Capital Bike shares within 8 blocks!

One parking space in the rear of the building is available for an additional $200 a month.

The application fee is $75 per person. Tenants are responsible for electric and a building move fees. The unit is professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate.

First month's rent and security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Contact April Barnes at Chatel Real Estate to arrange a showing. abarnes.sales@gmail.com (texts welcomed!)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4618858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have any available units?
1624 U Street, NW #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have?
Some of 1624 U Street, NW #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 U Street, NW #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1624 U Street, NW #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 U Street, NW #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1624 U Street, NW #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1624 U Street, NW #301 offers parking.
Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 U Street, NW #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have a pool?
No, 1624 U Street, NW #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have accessible units?
No, 1624 U Street, NW #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 U Street, NW #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 U Street, NW #301 has units with dishwashers.
