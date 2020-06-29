1620 15th Street Northwest - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT BRIGHT & MODERN APT2



1 MONTH $4,600.00 or $153.33/day

3 MONTHS $4,370.00 or $145.67/day

6 MONTHS $3,818.00 or $127.27/day

1 YEAR $3,450.00 or $115.00/day



Furnished Brand new Apartment on 15th street and Corcoran in a 1885 Row House fully renovated in 2016-2017, with a Balcony leading to a backyard. The Apartment has windows facing East, South and West. Between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, one block away from the vibrant 14th Street Corridor with its dozens of Restaurants and Bars. This modern spacious apartment is perfect for any stay and enjoy easy access to all Washington, D.C. has to offer.