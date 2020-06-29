All apartments in Washington
1620 15th Street Northwest - 2
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:21 AM

1620 15th Street Northwest - 2

1620 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1620 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT BRIGHT & MODERN APT2

1 MONTH $4,600.00 or $153.33/day
3 MONTHS $4,370.00 or $145.67/day
6 MONTHS $3,818.00 or $127.27/day
1 YEAR $3,450.00 or $115.00/day

Furnished Brand new Apartment on 15th street and Corcoran in a 1885 Row House fully renovated in 2016-2017, with a Balcony leading to a backyard. The Apartment has windows facing East, South and West. Between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, one block away from the vibrant 14th Street Corridor with its dozens of Restaurants and Bars. This modern spacious apartment is perfect for any stay and enjoy easy access to all Washington, D.C. has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

