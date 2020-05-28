All apartments in Washington
1619 12th Street Northwest
1619 12th Street Northwest

1619 12th Street Northwest · (202) 423-6920
Location

1619 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1st Floor · Avail. Jun 30

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
For rental is this fabulous apartment in the heart of downtown Washington right in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont where everyone wants to live! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath luxury apartment occupies the first floor of a three story row-house located just one block off of historic Logan Circle with National Park Service grass park right in front of the house for aesthetics, lounging and increased quiet. The row-house is 18-years old and covered by home warranty, so any issues that arise can be fixed quickly and professionally.

The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, gas appliances, walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms, crown and decorative molding, etc. Direct TV with recording DVR in Living Room is included with expanded cable, 8 HBO channels and 4 Showtime Channels. Both bedrooms are equal size, located in the rear of the apartment, and the living room/dining room area is quite large. The kitchen has a new granite stone wrap-around counter with three stools. There is an outside patio in the front and a covered patio in the gated back to put bikes, grill, etc.

The apartment is located one block off of Logan Circle in a quiet neighborhood near all the excitement and fun of the trendy Logan Circle and Dupont shops and restaurants. It is within walking distance to the business district, attractions, museums, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown and night life. Parking is quite easy in this neighborhood ... a rarity for DC ... and the closest metro is less than 4 blocks away. There are four grocery stores within walking distance, including Whole Foods and Trader Joes that are both approximately just 3 blocks away.

There is a one and one-half month security deposit requirement. The apartment will be available for a move-in date of July 1 … though, an earlier move-in is possible upon request.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the apartment, please reply to this ad or contact Todd by replying to this ad or by calling (202) 423-6920.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 12th Street Northwest have any available units?
1619 12th Street Northwest has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 12th Street Northwest have?
Some of 1619 12th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 12th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1619 12th Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 12th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 12th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1619 12th Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1619 12th Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 1619 12th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 12th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1619 12th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1619 12th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1619 12th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 12th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 12th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
