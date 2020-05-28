1619 12th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

For rental is this fabulous apartment in the heart of downtown Washington right in the middle of trendy Logan/Dupont where everyone wants to live! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath luxury apartment occupies the first floor of a three story row-house located just one block off of historic Logan Circle with National Park Service grass park right in front of the house for aesthetics, lounging and increased quiet. The row-house is 18-years old and covered by home warranty, so any issues that arise can be fixed quickly and professionally.



The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, gas appliances, walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms, crown and decorative molding, etc. Direct TV with recording DVR in Living Room is included with expanded cable, 8 HBO channels and 4 Showtime Channels. Both bedrooms are equal size, located in the rear of the apartment, and the living room/dining room area is quite large. The kitchen has a new granite stone wrap-around counter with three stools. There is an outside patio in the front and a covered patio in the gated back to put bikes, grill, etc.



The apartment is located one block off of Logan Circle in a quiet neighborhood near all the excitement and fun of the trendy Logan Circle and Dupont shops and restaurants. It is within walking distance to the business district, attractions, museums, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown and night life. Parking is quite easy in this neighborhood ... a rarity for DC ... and the closest metro is less than 4 blocks away. There are four grocery stores within walking distance, including Whole Foods and Trader Joes that are both approximately just 3 blocks away.



There is a one and one-half month security deposit requirement. The apartment will be available for a move-in date of July 1 … though, an earlier move-in is possible upon request.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the apartment, please reply to this ad or contact Todd by replying to this ad or by calling (202) 423-6920.