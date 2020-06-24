1613 Riggs Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Luxury Furnished Rental in Dupont Circle!



Inquiries via email only, please.



5.0 star, popular Airbnb now available as long-term furnished rental! Executive bookings welcome.



On the first floor are the kitchen, living room and dining room. The high ceilings on this floor add an air of spaciousness to this grand DC home. The kitchen is well equipped.



On the second floor are the master bedroom, the library, and a full bathroom with walk-in shower. The master bedroom has a king bed and reading nook located in the turret. There is also a large walk-in closet.



The third floor encompasses three bedrooms and a bathroom with a tub and shower. The largest bedroom contains a queen bed and another reading nook in the turret. The second bedroom contains two twin beds and the third, smallest bedroom contains a single twin bed.



The memory foam-topped beds were chosen for comfort and all beds have 100% cotton percale sheets and down-filled duvets and pillows.



Property includes shared back patio.



Showings available from December 1.

No Pets Allowed



