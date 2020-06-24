All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

1613 Riggs Pl NW

1613 Riggs Place Northwest
Location

1613 Riggs Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 01/03/20 Luxury Furnished Rental in Dupont Circle! - Property Id: 94981

Inquiries via email only, please.

5.0 star, popular Airbnb now available as long-term furnished rental! Executive bookings welcome.

On the first floor are the kitchen, living room and dining room. The high ceilings on this floor add an air of spaciousness to this grand DC home. The kitchen is well equipped.

On the second floor are the master bedroom, the library, and a full bathroom with walk-in shower. The master bedroom has a king bed and reading nook located in the turret. There is also a large walk-in closet.

The third floor encompasses three bedrooms and a bathroom with a tub and shower. The largest bedroom contains a queen bed and another reading nook in the turret. The second bedroom contains two twin beds and the third, smallest bedroom contains a single twin bed.

The memory foam-topped beds were chosen for comfort and all beds have 100% cotton percale sheets and down-filled duvets and pillows.

Property includes shared back patio.

Showings available from December 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/94981p
Property Id 94981

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5238077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

