Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1612 Belmont ST NW Unit A

1612 Belmont St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Belmont St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Level/2 Bedroom Condo in Meridian Hill - Rarely available two level townhouse condominium in desired Beekman Place!
Sleek, updated, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and additional pantry storage! The massive dining and living combination features built in book shelves and a wood burning fireplace! Upstairs you will find two master suites with luxury appointments in each bath!!! The master suite has additional cabinets and a vanity! BRAND NEW TOP OF THE LINE CARPET! Move -in tomorrow and have your new place to enjoy for the rest of the summer! Directly across from Meridian Hill Park, steps from the metro, gym, starbucks and much more!

(RLNE5123146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

