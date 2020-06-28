1612 Belmont ST NW Unit A

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Level/2 Bedroom Condo in Meridian Hill - Rarely available two level townhouse condominium in desired Beekman Place!

Sleek, updated, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and additional pantry storage! The massive dining and living combination features built in book shelves and a wood burning fireplace! Upstairs you will find two master suites with luxury appointments in each bath!!! The master suite has additional cabinets and a vanity! BRAND NEW TOP OF THE LINE CARPET! Move -in tomorrow and have your new place to enjoy for the rest of the summer! Directly across from Meridian Hill Park, steps from the metro, gym, starbucks and much more!



(RLNE5123146)