All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1605 7th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1605 7th St NW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

1605 7th St NW

1605 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1605 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

recently renovated
basketball court
conference room
alarm system
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
conference room
internet access
ONE OF A KIND! THIS IS A MUST SEE!! 3BR / 2BA / open floor plan / studio / office space /optional driving range / SHAW magic! Equal parts home, art gallery, office, and chic urban retreat, SPACE 9 has an identity entirely its own. The space is flexible, bright and inspiring. Perfect for a live/work space, it features a lofted primary suite, that includes a large bath with a walk-in shower and separate claw-foot tub and a dressing room with two large closets. There are two additional bedrooms that could also be used as a conference room and or a studio space. The second bathroom was recently updated and features a custom shower stall. With ceiling heights ranging to 18ft, the previous owner had a driving range and half-court basketball court in the kitchen wing, the remnants of which have been kept visually intact. Guests may no longer practice their golf swing or sink free throws, but there is a six-burner professional grade Vulcan stove in a kitchen that begs to be used for dinner parties.

Located just steps away from the SHAW/HOWARD Metro (Green and Yellow Lines), Capitol BikeShare and ZipCar and minutes from the historic U St. Corridor, Logan Circle, Chinatown, The National Mall and Monuments, the critically acclaimed 9:30 Club, and Capital One Center, home of the NHL Champion Capitals and the Wizards and Mystics. It is also two blocks from the Giant grocery store at O street market and about 12-15 minute walk from the Whole Foods on P St. In the heart of one of the fastest growing restaurant scenes in DC with plenty of options ranging from fine dining to neighborhood haunts including The Passenger, Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, SUNdeVICH, Beau Thai, Convivial, The Dabney, and Right Proper to name a few. Utilities of water, gas, sewer, and WiFi, ADT (alarm system) and trash are included.

Unit Features:

- 3300 sq ft open floor plan
- 3 bedrooms / 2 baths
- Primary bedroom suite includes, large bedroom (easily fits a king sized bed), dressing roo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 7th St NW have any available units?
1605 7th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 7th St NW have?
Some of 1605 7th St NW's amenities include recently renovated, basketball court, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 7th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1605 7th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 7th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1605 7th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1605 7th St NW offer parking?
No, 1605 7th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1605 7th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 7th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 7th St NW have a pool?
No, 1605 7th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1605 7th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1605 7th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 7th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 7th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University