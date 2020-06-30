1605 7th St NW

Amenities

ONE OF A KIND! THIS IS A MUST SEE!! 3BR / 2BA / open floor plan / studio / office space /optional driving range / SHAW magic! Equal parts home, art gallery, office, and chic urban retreat, SPACE 9 has an identity entirely its own. The space is flexible, bright and inspiring. Perfect for a live/work space, it features a lofted primary suite, that includes a large bath with a walk-in shower and separate claw-foot tub and a dressing room with two large closets. There are two additional bedrooms that could also be used as a conference room and or a studio space. The second bathroom was recently updated and features a custom shower stall. With ceiling heights ranging to 18ft, the previous owner had a driving range and half-court basketball court in the kitchen wing, the remnants of which have been kept visually intact. Guests may no longer practice their golf swing or sink free throws, but there is a six-burner professional grade Vulcan stove in a kitchen that begs to be used for dinner parties.



Located just steps away from the SHAW/HOWARD Metro (Green and Yellow Lines), Capitol BikeShare and ZipCar and minutes from the historic U St. Corridor, Logan Circle, Chinatown, The National Mall and Monuments, the critically acclaimed 9:30 Club, and Capital One Center, home of the NHL Champion Capitals and the Wizards and Mystics. It is also two blocks from the Giant grocery store at O street market and about 12-15 minute walk from the Whole Foods on P St. In the heart of one of the fastest growing restaurant scenes in DC with plenty of options ranging from fine dining to neighborhood haunts including The Passenger, Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, SUNdeVICH, Beau Thai, Convivial, The Dabney, and Right Proper to name a few. Utilities of water, gas, sewer, and WiFi, ADT (alarm system) and trash are included.



Unit Features:



- 3300 sq ft open floor plan

- 3 bedrooms / 2 baths

- Primary bedroom suite includes, large bedroom (easily fits a king sized bed), dressing roo



