1546 41st St SE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1546 41st St SE

1546 41st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1546 41st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bd, 2ba townhome - Application is pending for this property. Open House and further showings are currently on hold.

Cozy 3bd, 2ba townhome is move in ready with updated eat-in kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors and finished basement.

With a location to die for, this getaway in the city is located 15 minutes from Capitol Hill, The Wharf, Alexandria and Upper Marlboro...so you are just minutes from DC, Maryland and Virginia's main attractions.

All of this is priced just right at $1,950 per month.

Small pets are welcomed.

OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY FROM 1PM-3PM. REALTORS AND BROKERS WELCOMED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 41st St SE have any available units?
1546 41st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1546 41st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1546 41st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 41st St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 41st St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1546 41st St SE offer parking?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1546 41st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 41st St SE have a pool?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1546 41st St SE have accessible units?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 41st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 41st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 41st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

