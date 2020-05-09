All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

1537 Gales St Ne

1537 Gales Street NE · (313) 205-2825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1537 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Unit w/ 2Br 2Ba in the H Street corridor that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, panoramic views and ample outdoor space. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and camera door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Three blocks to the bustling H Street corridor. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Gales St Ne have any available units?
1537 Gales St Ne has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Gales St Ne have?
Some of 1537 Gales St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Gales St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Gales St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Gales St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Gales St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Gales St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Gales St Ne does offer parking.
Does 1537 Gales St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 Gales St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Gales St Ne have a pool?
No, 1537 Gales St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Gales St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1537 Gales St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Gales St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Gales St Ne has units with dishwashers.
