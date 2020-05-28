Rent Calculator
1532 41st St SE
1532 41st Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1532 41st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home on quiet street - Property Id: 147098
Nice home with basement, spacious backyard, off street parking, minutes from downtown DC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147098p
Property Id 147098
(RLNE5178723)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 41st St SE have any available units?
1532 41st St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1532 41st St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 41st St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 41st St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 41st St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1532 41st St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 41st St SE offers parking.
Does 1532 41st St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 41st St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 41st St SE have a pool?
No, 1532 41st St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 41st St SE have accessible units?
No, 1532 41st St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 41st St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 41st St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 41st St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 41st St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
