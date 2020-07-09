1522 Newton St NW

Amenities

3 Br Federal Townhouse Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 279738



This bright and airy Federal townhouse with open floor plan is seldom available in the Columbia Heights, offering three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors on both floors complete this well-suited floor plan. Natural light shines into every room of this property. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A brick wall leads from downstairs to second floor. A skylight on second floor adds natural light to the unit. Just minutes away from easy transportation (16th St bus stop just behind a corner and Metro is just .6 miles away). The excellent location of this property is also in close proximity to the DCUSA shops (Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond), various restaurants, other retail, and nightlife. This townhouse really has it all! A fenced patio is a plus for fresh air.

