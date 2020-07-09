All apartments in Washington
1522 Newton St NW

1522 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Br Federal Townhouse Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 279738

This bright and airy Federal townhouse with open floor plan is seldom available in the Columbia Heights, offering three bedrooms and two and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors on both floors complete this well-suited floor plan. Natural light shines into every room of this property. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A brick wall leads from downstairs to second floor. A skylight on second floor adds natural light to the unit. Just minutes away from easy transportation (16th St bus stop just behind a corner and Metro is just .6 miles away). The excellent location of this property is also in close proximity to the DCUSA shops (Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond), various restaurants, other retail, and nightlife. This townhouse really has it all! A fenced patio is a plus for fresh air.
You can also schedule a private showing by calling 843-990-6401 or request a video showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279738
Property Id 279738

(RLNE5782630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Newton St NW have any available units?
1522 Newton St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Newton St NW have?
Some of 1522 Newton St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Newton St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Newton St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Newton St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Newton St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Newton St NW offer parking?
No, 1522 Newton St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Newton St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Newton St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Newton St NW have a pool?
No, 1522 Newton St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Newton St NW have accessible units?
No, 1522 Newton St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Newton St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Newton St NW has units with dishwashers.

