1515 Independence Ave SE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:21 AM

1515 Independence Ave SE

1515 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
1515 Independence Ave SE Available 07/08/19 Light-Filled Hill East Row Home! - This recently updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath rowhome is one of our favorites! The open first-floor plan consists of a cozy living room with exposed brick. While rear kitchen consists of sleek modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Additionally, off the kitchen is a powder room with a frosted door to bring in even more light!

Glide up to the second floor on gorgeous floating stairs to find your convenient washer/dryer closet. You will find lots of natural light and original wood doors in both front and rear facing bedrooms. Step into a central bath with wood vanity completed with metal vessel sink to add extra charm. The front patio is all brick for easy maintenance and it is perfect for grilling/entertaining!

The easy walk from Stadium-Armory metro and the plentiful bus lines makes this house is a commuters dream. You are a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter. You can also walk to a number of adorable neighborhood spots like The Pretzel Bakery and Trusty's. Take a weekend stroll through Lincoln Park or the green around RFK both great options for a relaxing afternoon.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4890399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Independence Ave SE have any available units?
1515 Independence Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Independence Ave SE have?
Some of 1515 Independence Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Independence Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Independence Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Independence Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Independence Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Independence Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1515 Independence Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Independence Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Independence Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Independence Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1515 Independence Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Independence Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1515 Independence Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Independence Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Independence Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
