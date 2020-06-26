Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1515 Independence Ave SE Available 07/08/19 Light-Filled Hill East Row Home! - This recently updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath rowhome is one of our favorites! The open first-floor plan consists of a cozy living room with exposed brick. While rear kitchen consists of sleek modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Additionally, off the kitchen is a powder room with a frosted door to bring in even more light!



Glide up to the second floor on gorgeous floating stairs to find your convenient washer/dryer closet. You will find lots of natural light and original wood doors in both front and rear facing bedrooms. Step into a central bath with wood vanity completed with metal vessel sink to add extra charm. The front patio is all brick for easy maintenance and it is perfect for grilling/entertaining!



The easy walk from Stadium-Armory metro and the plentiful bus lines makes this house is a commuters dream. You are a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter. You can also walk to a number of adorable neighborhood spots like The Pretzel Bakery and Trusty's. Take a weekend stroll through Lincoln Park or the green around RFK both great options for a relaxing afternoon.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE4890399)