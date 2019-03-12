All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1514 21st St NW

1514 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1514 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b767bc0a6 ---- Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom penthouse occupying top floors of historic Dupont mansion. PN Hoffman's The Madison w/ 2010 Case Design renovated sumptuous Baths, floating stair, soaring ceilings, dramatic light space - perfect for entertaining. Enormous Master Suite w/ terrace, master bath with built in sound, heated floors, jetted tub, and steam room/shower. Great closets throughout, large private roof deck, and parking space. Fabulous location - 2min walk to the metro and within easy access of all amenities. Available Oct 1st. 3beds 3baths 2100sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 21st St NW have any available units?
1514 21st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 21st St NW have?
Some of 1514 21st St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 21st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1514 21st St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 21st St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1514 21st St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1514 21st St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1514 21st St NW offers parking.
Does 1514 21st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 21st St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 21st St NW have a pool?
No, 1514 21st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1514 21st St NW have accessible units?
No, 1514 21st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 21st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 21st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
