1514 21st St NW

Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom penthouse occupying top floors of historic Dupont mansion. PN Hoffman's The Madison w/ 2010 Case Design renovated sumptuous Baths, floating stair, soaring ceilings, dramatic light space - perfect for entertaining. Enormous Master Suite w/ terrace, master bath with built in sound, heated floors, jetted tub, and steam room/shower. Great closets throughout, large private roof deck, and parking space. Fabulous location - 2min walk to the metro and within easy access of all amenities. Available Oct 1st. 3beds 3baths 2100sqft