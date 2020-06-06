1506 P Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo Available Now! Large private patio deck in back yard!

This attractive basement residence features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom, large back patio, and private entry! The kitchen features sleek black counter tops and stainless steel appliances that complement the gorgeous wood cabinets. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen and spacious living room. Fantastic bathroom includes a huge mirror, recessed lighting, Italian tiling and a large granite vanity with vessel sink. Large back patio with seating and grill is perfect for entertaining!! Personal washer and dryer are located in the residence!

This apartment is in the perfect location!!! Whole Foods, CVS, sweet green, vida fitness, 14th Street restaurants and shops, Logan Circle, DuPont Circle, U Street NW, and Downtown DC are all at your fingertips!! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!

