Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:57 PM

1506 P Street Northwest

1506 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1506 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath condo Available Now! Large private patio deck in back yard!
This attractive basement residence features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom, large back patio, and private entry! The kitchen features sleek black counter tops and stainless steel appliances that complement the gorgeous wood cabinets. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen and spacious living room. Fantastic bathroom includes a huge mirror, recessed lighting, Italian tiling and a large granite vanity with vessel sink. Large back patio with seating and grill is perfect for entertaining!! Personal washer and dryer are located in the residence!
This apartment is in the perfect location!!! Whole Foods, CVS, sweet green, vida fitness, 14th Street restaurants and shops, Logan Circle, DuPont Circle, U Street NW, and Downtown DC are all at your fingertips!! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!
Inquire today to schedule a viewing!!!
All are welcome and encouraged to learn more about this great place to live.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 P Street Northwest have any available units?
1506 P Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 P Street Northwest have?
Some of 1506 P Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 P Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1506 P Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 P Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 P Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1506 P Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1506 P Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1506 P Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 P Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 P Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1506 P Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1506 P Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1506 P Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 P Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 P Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

