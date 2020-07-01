150 V STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

1 Bedroom Condo in Parker Flats at Gage School. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout living area. Modern & Open Kitchen/Living/Dining. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, large kitchen island with overhang for stools & LOTS of counter space. Stainless Steel Appliances. Living & bedroom area flooded with natural light thanks to large windows. Walk-in Closet in bedroom. Garage parking included in rent & extra storage space as well. Washer/Dryer in unit. Community features include fitness center, common space/picnic area, elevator. Great location convenient to everything in Bloomingdale & Shaw/U St - Howard University, Metro Station, Bus Lines, & more! No Move-In Fee!