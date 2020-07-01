All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

150 V STREET NW

150 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

150 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
1 Bedroom Condo in Parker Flats at Gage School. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout living area. Modern & Open Kitchen/Living/Dining. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, large kitchen island with overhang for stools & LOTS of counter space. Stainless Steel Appliances. Living & bedroom area flooded with natural light thanks to large windows. Walk-in Closet in bedroom. Garage parking included in rent & extra storage space as well. Washer/Dryer in unit. Community features include fitness center, common space/picnic area, elevator. Great location convenient to everything in Bloomingdale & Shaw/U St - Howard University, Metro Station, Bus Lines, & more! No Move-In Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

