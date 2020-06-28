All apartments in Washington
1495 Bangor St SE

1495 Bangor Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Bangor Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Anocastia 2 Bedroom Great Hardwood Floors - Regina Jones and Renters Warehouse present This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment this unit that not last long, it has 2 spacious rooms and wonderful hardwood floors throughout the property. This property is located in the Historic Anacostia neighborhood in Washington, D.C. Its downtown is located at the intersection of Good Hope Road and Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. It is located east of the Anacostia River, after which the neighborhood is named . $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property" Equal Housing Opportunity.Please contact Regina at 202-217-4807.

(RLNE5081097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Bangor St SE have any available units?
1495 Bangor St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1495 Bangor St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Bangor St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Bangor St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1495 Bangor St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE offer parking?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE have a pool?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE have accessible units?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1495 Bangor St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1495 Bangor St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
