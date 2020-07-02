1453 Swann St NW Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 1BR English Basement Apt Available - JUST LISTED!! - Amazing 1BR apt located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of DC. This cozy unit is perfect for those who are all about style and location. Don't miss this opportunity!



The apt features:

- NEW to market

- Recently renovated

- 1BR, 1 Bath.635 sq ft

- Tiles and vynil floors

- Several closet spaces

- Front and back entrance.

- Shared patio

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Only a few blocks from Metro Station

- Next to shops and restaurants on 14th St Corridor

- Located in beautiful- quiet street

- Tenant responsible for electricity ONLY.



Professionally Managed by:



Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors

3628 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

202-237-8488

EHO



(RLNE5445190)