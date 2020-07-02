All apartments in Washington
1453 Swann St NW Apt B

1453 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1BR English Basement Apt Available - JUST LISTED!! - Amazing 1BR apt located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of DC. This cozy unit is perfect for those who are all about style and location. Don't miss this opportunity!

The apt features:
- NEW to market
- Recently renovated
- 1BR, 1 Bath.635 sq ft
- Tiles and vynil floors
- Several closet spaces
- Front and back entrance.
- Shared patio
- Stainless steel appliances
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Only a few blocks from Metro Station
- Next to shops and restaurants on 14th St Corridor
- Located in beautiful- quiet street
- Tenant responsible for electricity ONLY.

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

(RLNE5445190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have any available units?
1453 Swann St NW Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have?
Some of 1453 Swann St NW Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Swann St NW Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Swann St NW Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Swann St NW Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B offer parking?
No, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have a pool?
No, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Swann St NW Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Swann St NW Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

