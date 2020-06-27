All apartments in Washington
1435 4th Street

1435 4th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1435 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location!
Southwest Waterfront.
The Wharf!
Sitting a stone throw from Washington Channel, and few minutes from the mall, this classic modern building offers convenience of garage parking, gym, 24 hrs. desk coverage, courtyard garden, outdoor pool with waterfront view.
-----------------------------------
Spacious apartment:
1,350 sq. ft.
2 Bed/ 2 Full Bath
European modern corner unit, filled with light, designer furniture, modern kitchen with all amenities, marble countertop and floor, Ann Sacks back splash, designer lighting in all areas. Oversized windows in the living room with a beautiful view from the balcony.
-----------------------------------
A very quiet neighborhood, perfect to walk, jog or bike.
Bike share one block away.
Safeway and shopping two blocks away.
Fort McNair around the corner.
Next to Southwest Waterfront Park, The titanic memorial.
10 minutes bike to National Ball Park, Navy Yard and the Eastern Market.
8 blocks away from National Museum of friendly Indian, National Air and Space Museum.
Minutes away from the Arena Stage, Odyssey Cruise, DC Famous Fish market and the famous Philips Flagship Restaurant.
3 blocks away from Sunday Farmers Market at Town Center West park May- Nov.
2 minutes walk to Waterfront Metro Station on M street.
LEnfant Plaza Metro Station within 5 minutes walking distance.
-----------------------------------
Perfect apartment for a perfectionist!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 4th Street have any available units?
1435 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 4th Street have?
Some of 1435 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1435 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1435 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1435 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1435 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1435 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1435 4th Street has a pool.
Does 1435 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1435 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
