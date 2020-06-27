1435 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool courtyard

Location, Location!

Southwest Waterfront.

The Wharf!

Sitting a stone throw from Washington Channel, and few minutes from the mall, this classic modern building offers convenience of garage parking, gym, 24 hrs. desk coverage, courtyard garden, outdoor pool with waterfront view.

Spacious apartment:

1,350 sq. ft.

2 Bed/ 2 Full Bath

European modern corner unit, filled with light, designer furniture, modern kitchen with all amenities, marble countertop and floor, Ann Sacks back splash, designer lighting in all areas. Oversized windows in the living room with a beautiful view from the balcony.

A very quiet neighborhood, perfect to walk, jog or bike.

Bike share one block away.

Safeway and shopping two blocks away.

Fort McNair around the corner.

Next to Southwest Waterfront Park, The titanic memorial.

10 minutes bike to National Ball Park, Navy Yard and the Eastern Market.

8 blocks away from National Museum of friendly Indian, National Air and Space Museum.

Minutes away from the Arena Stage, Odyssey Cruise, DC Famous Fish market and the famous Philips Flagship Restaurant.

3 blocks away from Sunday Farmers Market at Town Center West park May- Nov.

2 minutes walk to Waterfront Metro Station on M street.

LEnfant Plaza Metro Station within 5 minutes walking distance.

Perfect apartment for a perfectionist!