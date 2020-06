Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top floor corner unit on 2 levels at the Car Barn. Living-room with brand new hardwood floors, fireplace and lots of windows. Upper level has Washer-Dryer, bathroom and bedroom with 2 closets. Water and use of pool included in rent. Gated community just off Constitution Ave NE, near Lincoln Park. 1 cat ok. Dogs by PM and owner approval only.