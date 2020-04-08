All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:06 PM

1431 11TH STREET NW

1431 11th Street Northwest · (240) 479-9124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1431 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
New 2 level, top floor rental in vibrant Logan Circle. No Shared Walls or Neighbors Above in a beautiful boutique 6-unit condo building by the acclaimed Robertson Development. Bright and Spacious floor plan w/ East & West exposure. The two-floor layout makes this condo feel like your own row house. Unit features upgraded stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, IN-UNIT washer & dryer, and a location you can't beat. All condo fees and most utilities are included with your rent - tenant is only responsible for electric & internet. This rental is an unbeatable location. Steps to amazing restaurants, bars, gyms, & Whole Foods. 2 blocks to Logan Circle! .4 miles to Shaw Metro Station. Walk Score is 97! OPEN HOUSES - SAT (2/29) @ 11 AM - 2 PM & SUN (3/1) @ 4 PM - 6 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 11TH STREET NW have any available units?
1431 11TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 11TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1431 11TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 11TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1431 11TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 11TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1431 11TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1431 11TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1431 11TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1431 11TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 11TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 11TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1431 11TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1431 11TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1431 11TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 11TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 11TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
