1431 11TH STREET NW

New 2 level, top floor rental in vibrant Logan Circle. No Shared Walls or Neighbors Above in a beautiful boutique 6-unit condo building by the acclaimed Robertson Development. Bright and Spacious floor plan w/ East & West exposure. The two-floor layout makes this condo feel like your own row house. Unit features upgraded stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, IN-UNIT washer & dryer, and a location you can't beat. All condo fees and most utilities are included with your rent - tenant is only responsible for electric & internet. This rental is an unbeatable location. Steps to amazing restaurants, bars, gyms, & Whole Foods. 2 blocks to Logan Circle! .4 miles to Shaw Metro Station. Walk Score is 97! OPEN HOUSES - SAT (2/29) @ 11 AM - 2 PM & SUN (3/1) @ 4 PM - 6 PM