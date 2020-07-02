Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1b6572b005 ---- LOCATION: 1429 Belmont Street NW, Washington DC 20009 Please call Carlos at 202-365-4907 to schedule a showing! NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS • Cozy Efficiency Apartment in a fourteen-unit building, situated between U Street Corridor and Columbia Heights. • Most competitive price in the area! Meridian Hill Park just a few blocks away. A truly exquisite location! • Just a few blocks off of 16th Street makes this building a truly exquisite location! • Walk Score considers this updated unit “Walker’s Paradise and “Very Bikeable” so your daily errands won’t require a car. • Bus lines are 52, 54, S4, S9, X3, 59, S1, S2,92, and 90 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. • Columbia Heights has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. • Columbia Heights is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. • Nearby Metro Stations are U Street Metro Station(Green and Yellow Lines) and Dupont Circle Metro Station (Red Line) INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS • Coin Operated Laundry • On-Site Manager • Central Heat • Cable Ready • Hardwood Cabinets • Tiled bathroom LEASING INFORMATION Please call Carlos at 202-365-4907 to schedule a showing! • Available in the first week of September • Online Rental Payment’s and Maintenance Requests • Tenants pay electric, gas • Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included • Street Parking Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO