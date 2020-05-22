All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

1426 21ST STREET NW

1426 21st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1426 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Newly Renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in prime Dupont Circle location. This gorgeous 900 sq ft unit is flooded with natural light and features newly installed hardwood floors, high ceilings, and generous windows. The kitchen has been completely updated with new stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and stunning granite counters. Ideal for roommates, this unit has its own laundry and storage room with full size washer and dryer. The large master enjoys a large walk-in closet, multiple windows, and a large en-suite bathroom. The guest room, with ample closets, is directly across from the newly updated guest bath. This gorgeous Victorian building is situated 1 block from Dupont Circle, so it's steps from the metro, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Check out the stunning roof top views - new building roof! Secure entry and elevator make it easy living. This unit checks all the boxes!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 21ST STREET NW have any available units?
1426 21ST STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 21ST STREET NW have?
Some of 1426 21ST STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 21ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1426 21ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 21ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1426 21ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1426 21ST STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1426 21ST STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1426 21ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 21ST STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 21ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1426 21ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1426 21ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1426 21ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 21ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 21ST STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

