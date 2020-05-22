1426 21ST STREET NW

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in prime Dupont Circle location. This gorgeous 900 sq ft unit is flooded with natural light and features newly installed hardwood floors, high ceilings, and generous windows. The kitchen has been completely updated with new stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and stunning granite counters. Ideal for roommates, this unit has its own laundry and storage room with full size washer and dryer. The large master enjoys a large walk-in closet, multiple windows, and a large en-suite bathroom. The guest room, with ample closets, is directly across from the newly updated guest bath. This gorgeous Victorian building is situated 1 block from Dupont Circle, so it's steps from the metro, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Check out the stunning roof top views - new building roof! Secure entry and elevator make it easy living. This unit checks all the boxes!!