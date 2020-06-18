1425 4TH STREET SW.

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This lovely studio is in sought after Riverside Condominium which is located directly on the water, and next door to Fort McNair. This building is secure with 24-hour desk service, fitness center and pool. It is conveniently located a couple of blocks from the Metro, Safeway, Arena Stage and the Wharf. It is also close to Nationals Park and Audi Field. It is minutes away from the airport, Capitol Hill and museums. Rent include all utilities, cable and internet.