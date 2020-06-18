All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:17 PM

1425 4TH STREET SW

1425 4th Street Southwest · (202) 537-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A701 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This lovely studio is in sought after Riverside Condominium which is located directly on the water, and next door to Fort McNair. This building is secure with 24-hour desk service, fitness center and pool. It is conveniently located a couple of blocks from the Metro, Safeway, Arena Stage and the Wharf. It is also close to Nationals Park and Audi Field. It is minutes away from the airport, Capitol Hill and museums. Rent include all utilities, cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1425 4TH STREET SW have any available units?
1425 4TH STREET SW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 4TH STREET SW have?
Some of 1425 4TH STREET SW's amenities include gym, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 4TH STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
1425 4TH STREET SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 4TH STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 1425 4TH STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1425 4TH STREET SW offer parking?
No, 1425 4TH STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 1425 4TH STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 4TH STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 4TH STREET SW have a pool?
Yes, 1425 4TH STREET SW has a pool.
Does 1425 4TH STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 1425 4TH STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 4TH STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 4TH STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.

